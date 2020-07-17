Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020
C-19: Six die in five districts

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms and five others including two local Awami League (AL) leaders died of the virus in five districts- Manikganj, Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Sirajganj and Bagerhat, in four days.
MANIKGANJ: An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation ward of Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district town on Thursday morning.
Deceased Ram Krishna, 61, was a resident of Bathuli Belishwar Village in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka.
Manikganj Sadar Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah said Ram Krishna was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing problems at around 6:30am.
The hospital physician kept him at the isolation ward after observing his physical condition.
Later, he breathed his last there at around 9:45 am.  
GOPALGANJ: Two persons including a local AL leader died of coronavirus in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Md Selim Reza, 45, president of Rajpat Union Unit AL, and Mahfuz Mollah, 60, of the upazila.
District CS Dr Niaz Mohammad said Selim Reza was suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last couple of days. He tested positive for coronavirus on July 12.
He was admitted to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital on Monday following the deterioration of his condition. He died there on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.
Earlier, Mahfuz Mollah died at his own residence in Pona Village of the upazila on the same day.
He tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.
CHUADANGA: A local AL leader died of coronavirus in the district town on Wednesday.
 The deceased was identified as Ferdous Ali Sunnah, 63, publicity secretary of District Unit AL. He was a resident of Gulshan para of the town.
Residential Medical Officer of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Dr Shamim Kobir said Ferdous was admitted to the hospital with cold, fever and respiratory problems at around 6pm. He died there at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
SIRAJGANJ: A bank official died of coronavirus in the district town early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Fazlur Rahman, 56, a resident of Masimpur Ukhilpara area. He worked at Sirajganj Branch of Sonali Bank Limited.
Fazlur tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and admitted to Khawza Enayetpur Medical College Hospital.
As his condition was deteriorating, he was referred to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka but died on his way to the capital.
BAGERHAT: A local Sramik League leader died from corona at his home in Rayenda Bazaar area under Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Kashem Khalifa, 55, was vice-president of upazila Sramik League.
Local sources said the leader was admitted to Sharankhola Hospital with fever and cold on July 7 last.


