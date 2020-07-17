Video
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
Dam collapse floods a union in Naogaon’s Raninagar

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, July 16: Following torrential rain and onrush of water from upstream, the Nandaibari guide dam in Gona Union under Raninagar Upazila of the district has broken on Tuesday night.
The Chhota Jamuna River is about to touch the danger level here.
As a result, localities and croplands have been inundated, and fishes from different ponds have been washed away.
Inhabitants along the riverbanks have been marooned. They are yet to get any relief assistance from the government.
The flood-hit people said their houses have gone under waist-deep water. Cooking has been suspended, and acute drinking water crisis has broken out. They are passing days in severe hardship.
About 46-km road and guide dam, stretching from Raninagar to Atrai Upazila, have developed holes, letting flood water to inundate croplands.
Though no hectic measure of the government officials was seen in the flooded areas, locals however were seen investing their every effort to protect their houses and belongings by dropping sand bags and setting bamboo fences.
In 2017, Raninagar Upazila and some parts of Atrai Upazila were submerged following collapse of the dam. In this rainy season, the guide dam has developed breakage at Nandaibari-Krishnapur point in Raninagar Upazila.
In the 1980s, the guide dam was built at the demand of the locals. But neither Water Development Board nor Local Government Engineering Department claimed its ownership. So, it was never repaired.
Over the years, the guide dam has turned risky. As a result, it has broken at the beginning of the rainy season, officials said.
Raninagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Mamun said the maintenance work has already started in guide dam area.
The listing of the flood victims is going on for providing emergency assistances.
"We will stand beside them at any time," he assured.




















