Tk 27cr paid to jute mills workers in Khulna





The salaries were transferred to the workers' respective bank accounts from Tuesday afternoon, said an official of BJMC on Wednesday.

Mizanur Rahman, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, said the workers have started to withdraw wages from their bank accounts since Tuesday afternoon.

Shahana Sharmin, CBA president of the jute mill, said the money has reached the bank on Tuesday.

Golam Rabbani, project head of Platinum Jute Mill, said the workers have been paid Tk over 6.61 crore through the bank since Tuesday afternoon.

He also said, workers of Platinum, Crescent, Star, Khalishpur, Daulatpur, and Eastern Jute Mills of Khulna and Jessore Jute Industries and Carpeting Jute Mills of Jashore have been paid Tk 27,39,17,000.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Baniz Uddin Mia, BJMC's Khulna regional coordinator, said wages for Aleem Jute Mill workers were not given due to ownership complexity.

Wages of July and August will be given in time. At least 50 per cent money including wages, provident fund and gratuity will be paid by next September, and remaining 50 per cent arrear will be paid through three-month savings certificate of each worker, he said.

Government will resume jute mills through public-private partnership along with sustainable modern machineries, he said, adding that energetic and skilled workers will get job in the mills.























KHULNA, July 16: The government has paid over Tk 27.39 crore as four-week wages of June 2020 to the workers of seven local jute mills, controlled by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.The salaries were transferred to the workers' respective bank accounts from Tuesday afternoon, said an official of BJMC on Wednesday.Mizanur Rahman, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, said the workers have started to withdraw wages from their bank accounts since Tuesday afternoon.Shahana Sharmin, CBA president of the jute mill, said the money has reached the bank on Tuesday.Golam Rabbani, project head of Platinum Jute Mill, said the workers have been paid Tk over 6.61 crore through the bank since Tuesday afternoon.He also said, workers of Platinum, Crescent, Star, Khalishpur, Daulatpur, and Eastern Jute Mills of Khulna and Jessore Jute Industries and Carpeting Jute Mills of Jashore have been paid Tk 27,39,17,000.Talking to The Daily Observer, Baniz Uddin Mia, BJMC's Khulna regional coordinator, said wages for Aleem Jute Mill workers were not given due to ownership complexity.Wages of July and August will be given in time. At least 50 per cent money including wages, provident fund and gratuity will be paid by next September, and remaining 50 per cent arrear will be paid through three-month savings certificate of each worker, he said.Government will resume jute mills through public-private partnership along with sustainable modern machineries, he said, adding that energetic and skilled workers will get job in the mills.