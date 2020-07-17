Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 27cr paid to jute mills workers in Khulna

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 16: The government has paid over Tk 27.39 crore as four-week wages of June 2020 to the workers of seven local jute mills, controlled by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.
The salaries were transferred to the workers' respective bank accounts from Tuesday afternoon, said an official of BJMC on Wednesday.
Mizanur Rahman, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, said the workers have started to withdraw wages from their bank accounts since Tuesday afternoon.
Shahana Sharmin, CBA president of the jute mill, said the money has reached the bank on Tuesday.
Golam Rabbani, project head of Platinum Jute Mill, said the workers have been paid Tk over 6.61 crore through the bank since Tuesday afternoon.
He also said, workers of Platinum, Crescent, Star, Khalishpur, Daulatpur, and Eastern Jute Mills of Khulna and Jessore Jute Industries and Carpeting Jute Mills of Jashore have been paid Tk 27,39,17,000.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Baniz Uddin Mia, BJMC's Khulna regional coordinator, said wages for Aleem Jute Mill workers were not given due to ownership complexity.
Wages of July and August will be given in time. At least 50 per cent money including wages, provident fund and gratuity will be paid by next September, and remaining 50 per cent arrear will be paid through three-month savings certificate of each worker, he said.
Government will resume jute mills through public-private partnership along with sustainable modern machineries, he said, adding that energetic and skilled workers will get job in the mills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Narail DC Anjuman Ara inaugurating a tree plantation programme on DC office premises
Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, as chief guest, distributing transport allowance to one of 30 female trainees
230 more contract corona in 9 dists
20 held with drugs in 7 districts
C-19: Six die in five districts
Dam collapse floods a union in Naogaon’s Raninagar
Tk 27cr paid to jute mills workers in Khulna
750 Natore co-op societies facing economic crisis


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft