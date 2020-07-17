750 Natore co-op societies facing economic crisis

NATORE, July 16: About 750 co-operative societies in the district are facing economic crisis due to corona situation.

Their chiefs have demanded financial help from the government.

To attract government attention, they organised a press conference at the hall-room of Natore Victoria Public Library recently.

In the conference, President of their forum AKM Alimuzzaman said the saving tendency of the society members suffered a lot, and the activities of the societies fell in acute economic crunch.

To get relief from the crisis they wanted some cash money, small loan facility at low interest, and exemption of audit fees of the societies.

