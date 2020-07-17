

Dhamoirhat farmers uninterested to sell Boro paddy to govt

As a result, the government is unlikely to achieve Boro paddy collection target this year.

The official paddy collection campaign will continue till August 31 next.

Upazila food controller's office sources said, in the current Boro season, they have selected local farmers through lottery to buy 2,481 metric tons of paddies at Tk 26 per kg from them.

Till Monday last, three upazila godowns have collected a total of 370 MT of paddies. On the basis of categories, they are buying one to six MT of paddies from the selected farmers.

On the other hand, the government has targeted to buy a total of 1,495 MT of rice from 35 listed millers of the upazila at Tk 36 per kg. But till Monday, only 520 MT of rice was collected.

Farmer Md Kamal Hossain of Moishor Village in the upazila said, as the prices of paddies are higher in open markets, the farmers are selling their paddies without hassle.

He also said, they have to face hazards in selling paddies to the government godowns. But, it is easy to sell the same in open market, even if it is less by Tk 2 in per kg.

Upazila Food Controller Md Ataur Rahman said the Boro paddy-rice collection campaign started on May 20 last and will continue till August 31. As the price of paddy is more in open market, so the farmers are uninterested to sell it to the government.

He, however, said due to a slight fall in prices of paddy in open market, the farmers are being interested to sell it to the government godowns now.

He also hoped that the target to buy rice from the listed millers will be achieved.

It may be mentioned here that IRRI-Boro paddies were cultivated in 16,300 hectares of land in the upazila this year. Mostly, 'Jirashail' and 'Katharaibhog' varieties of paddies were cultivated. The total production of the paddies was about 1.05 lakh MT.

















