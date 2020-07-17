Taiwan helicopter crew killed

TAICHUNG, July 16: Two crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday as Taiwan's military held drills across the island -- including one simulating coastal assaults from China.

Thursday's climax of the five-day drill aimed to test how democratic Taiwan's armed forces would repel an invasion from its giant neighbour. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it -- by force if necessary. Thursday's main simulation saw Taiwan fighter jets, warships and ground troops repelling an enemy attempt to land on a beach in the central city of Taichung in an operation involving some 8,000 service members.

The military said a Bell 0H-58D helicopter crashed as it returned to Hsinchu airbase from one of the exercises, killing the pilot and co-pilot. —AFP