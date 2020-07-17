Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Taiwan helicopter crew killed

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

TAICHUNG, July 16: Two crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday as Taiwan's military held drills across the island -- including one simulating coastal assaults from China.
Thursday's climax of the five-day drill aimed to test how democratic Taiwan's armed forces would repel an invasion from its giant neighbour. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it -- by force if necessary. Thursday's main simulation saw Taiwan fighter jets, warships and ground troops repelling an enemy attempt to land on a beach in the central city of Taichung in an operation involving some 8,000 service members.
The military said a Bell 0H-58D helicopter crashed as it returned to Hsinchu airbase from one of the exercises, killing the pilot and co-pilot.    —AFP



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Taiwan helicopter crew killed
Famous usersâ€™ Twitter hacked
US sanctions glove maker
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pilot takes Cong to court on disqualification notice
Trump replaces campaign manager before polls
Siberian heatwave â€˜clear evidenceâ€™ of climate change
India says needs to verify troop disengagement with China


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft