Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

US sanctions glove maker

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16: The US has banned the import of surgical gloves from two subsidiaries of Malaysia's Top Glove -- the world's biggest manufacturer of the product -- over forced labour concerns, despite soaring demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Countries worldwide have been scrambling to stock up on protective gear, from gloves to faces masks, since the pandemic began earlier this year.
But Malaysia's Top Glove said on Thursday the ban affects about half of its sales to the United States.




US Customs and Border Protection confirmed a ban on the two subsidiaries' products entering the country, without offering details. However, the ban was imposed through a "withhold release order", which is related to forced labour concerns. Malaysia is the world's biggest supplier of rubber gloves but the industry has long faced allegations of mistreating its workforce, who are mainly low-paid migrants.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan helicopter crew killed
Famous users’ Twitter hacked
US sanctions glove maker
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pilot takes Cong to court on disqualification notice
Trump replaces campaign manager before polls
Siberian heatwave ‘clear evidence’ of climate change
India says needs to verify troop disengagement with China


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft