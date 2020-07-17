US sanctions glove maker





Countries worldwide have been scrambling to stock up on protective gear, from gloves to faces masks, since the pandemic began earlier this year.

But Malaysia's Top Glove said on Thursday the ban affects about half of its sales to the United States.









US Customs and Border Protection confirmed a ban on the two subsidiaries' products entering the country, without offering details. However, the ban was imposed through a "withhold release order", which is related to forced labour concerns. Malaysia is the world's biggest supplier of rubber gloves but the industry has long faced allegations of mistreating its workforce, who are mainly low-paid migrants. -AFP





