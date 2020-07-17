Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN 584,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed at least 584,355 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 13.6 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources. The United States is the worst-hit country with 137,419 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 75,366, Britain with 45,053, Mexico with 36,906, and Italy with 34,997 fatalities.

SPAIN HONOURS VIRUS VICTIMS

Badly-hit Spain honours its more than 28,000 virus dead at a solemn state ceremony joined by bereaved families and top EU and World Health Organization figures.

GERMANY PREPARES FOR FUTURE OUTBREAKS

Germany's federal and regional governments agree on tougher, more targeted lockdown measures to contain local outbreaks, with new rules that allow for a ban on travel "in and out of the affected areas" to limit the spread of the virus.

EU VIRUS PACKAGE

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde urges EU leaders to do their bit and "quickly" agree on a huge recovery plan for the eurozone economy. European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to discuss a 750-billion-euro fund to help the hardest-hit member states weather the crisis.

FRANCE MASKS UP

Wearing face will be masks compulsory in indoor public spaces in France from next week, the government says, as officials note signs of an uptick in the virus cases in the country.

VACCINE HOPES

American biotech firm Moderna says it will start the final stage of human trials for its vaccine candidate on July 27, after promising results from earlier testing. The study should run until October 2022 but preliminary results should be available before then. The Russian defence ministry meanwhile says it has developed a "safe" coronavirus vaccine following clinical trials on a group of 18 volunteers, who were discharged without "serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects".

MARKETS BOOST

News of the US vaccine candidate, along with another round of US stimulus, boosts most stock markets, with European markets as much as two percent higher at the close, outperforming the Dow on Wall Street which had retreated from opening gains by the late New York morning. —AFP















