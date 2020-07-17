Pilot takes Cong to court on disqualification notice





NEW DELHI, July 16: Sachin Pilot and his team of 18 Rajasthan lawmakers on Thursday approached the high court's Jaipur bench to seek cancellation of assembly speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice issued to them, insisting that the anti-defection law could not be invoked against them for disagreeing with decisions and policies of some Congress leaders outside the assembly.Pilot's decision to move the Rajasthan High Court is politically seen by Congress leaders to be a signal that he intends to take his battle with Ashok Gehlot to its logical conclusion. If the Pilot camp is disqualified from the assembly, it would reduce the strength of the assembly and place Gehlot - who is believed to be on thin ice - on a stronger footing till elections are held on these seats.If the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will drop, making it easier for Pilot's chief adversary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to win a floor test. If the rebels can avoid being disqualified and are allowed to vote as Congress members, Gehlot's government could fall. -HT