Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Pilot takes Cong to court on disqualification notice

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, July 16: Sachin Pilot and his team of 18 Rajasthan lawmakers on Thursday approached the high court's Jaipur bench to seek cancellation of assembly speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice issued to them, insisting that the anti-defection law could not be invoked against them for disagreeing with decisions and policies of some Congress leaders outside the assembly.
Pilot's decision to move the Rajasthan High Court is politically seen by Congress leaders to be a signal that he intends to take his battle with Ashok Gehlot to its logical conclusion. If the Pilot camp is disqualified from the assembly, it would reduce the strength of the assembly and place Gehlot - who is believed to be on thin ice - on a stronger footing till elections are held on these seats.
If the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will drop, making it easier for Pilot's chief adversary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to win a floor test. If the rebels can avoid being disqualified and are allowed to vote as Congress members, Gehlot's government could fall.     -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan helicopter crew killed
Famous users’ Twitter hacked
US sanctions glove maker
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pilot takes Cong to court on disqualification notice
Trump replaces campaign manager before polls
Siberian heatwave ‘clear evidence’ of climate change
India says needs to verify troop disengagement with China


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft