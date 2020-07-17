Siberian heatwave â€˜clear evidenceâ€™ of climate change





An international team of researchers found that the record-breaking warm period was more than 2C hotter than it would have been if humans had not warmed the planet through decades of greenhouse gas emissions.

The five hottest years in history have occurred in the last five years and there's a better-than-even chance that 2020 will be the hottest ever recorded.

Earth's poles are warming faster than the rest of the planet, and temperatures in Siberia -- home to much of the world's carbon-rich permafrost -- were more than 5C hotter than average between January and June.

One town, Verkhoyansk, recorded a temperature of 38C (100.4 Fahrenheit) -- smashing previous records. Andrew Ciavarella, senior detection and attribution scientist at Britain's Met Office, described the findings released on Wednesday as "staggering".

"This is clear evidence of the extreme temperatures we can expect to see more frequently around the world in a warming climate," he said. —AFP

























