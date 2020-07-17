Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:30 AM
latest
Home Business

EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

WARSAW, July 16:  EU countries nudged towards an agreement on a mass stimulus scheme to kickstart economies hammered by the coronavirus but disagreements persisted over the scale and access to funds before Friday's summit.
The 27 national EU heads will meet face-to-face for the first time since COVID-19 pushed Europe into a sweeping lockdown. They will haggle over their next budget proposed at 1.074 trillion euros ($1.22 trillion) for 2021-27 and an attached recovery fund of 750 billion euros in grants and loans.
The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Austria - the wealthy but thrifty net contributors to the bloc's joint coffers - want to lower the scale of funding, favour loans over grants for their southern peers hit harder by the pandemic and demand economic reforms as preconditions for accessing the money.
Differences also linger over procedures to assess and approve, or reject, applications for handouts from the 750 billion new fund as well as framing conditions on respecting democratic values and fighting climate change to win aid.
"Rationally speaking, a deal is possible, but summits are not always rational," said one senior EU diplomat ahead of the talks planned for Friday and Saturday.
"The only thing that the frugals have not entirely accepted is the grants and loans split... they want to reduce the amounts, as well as insist on issues of governance, rebates, the overall balance."
European Council President Charles Michel, who will host the Brussels talks, has put forward a compromise plan that goes some way to assuaging the concerns of the frugal camp, weary of bankrolling peers they see as fiscally reckless and wanting to keep their EU budget reductions.
Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has tightened the noose around academics, media and civil society, pushed back against new mechanisms that would allow the freezing of funds for countries undercutting the rule of law, a point of principle for the wealthy net payers.
Eyes are also on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, standing at the helm of the biggest EU economy, who has thrown her weight behind pushing for a deal despite gaps needing to be bridged.
The coronavirus has come as the latest existential challenge to the EU, which has lurched from one crisis to another in recent years, from the financial meltdown that




started more than a decade ago to a spike in uncontrolled immigration and then Brexit.
Bickering between member states over money, medical supplies and border closures exposed divisions in the world's largest trading bloc though it has since managed to agree on half a trillion euros of immediate economic relief.
"It is possible to have an agreement this weekend and it is desirable," a French presidency source said. "There is an expectation for a European solution."
ING said in a note this week that a deal seemed within reach: "A deal now would be huge, but any sign of further progress on the remaining contested issues would also still be positive."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft