Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:30 AM
latest
Home Business

American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NEW YORK, July 16: American Airlines is notifying 25,000 workers that they could be furloughed beginning October 1, executives said Wednesday, the latest major carrier to warn about massive layoffs.
Although the number of layoffs may be minimized through voluntary departures, American will have more than 20,000 excess workers on payroll due to a profound downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a memo to employees.
Like other major airlines, the executives said the cost-cutting would be needed due to lackluster ticket sales amid fading hopes for a speedy bounceback in travel from COVID-19.
"With infection rates increasing and several states reestablishing quarantine restrictions, demand for air travel is slowing again," they said.
US carriers that received government aid under the CARES Act cannot lay off workers until after September 30.
American's layoff notices went to 2,500 pilots, 9,500 flight attendants, 3,200 maintenance staff and 1,000 reservations agents.
The executives said they "hope to reduce the actual number of furloughs significantly through enhanced leave and early-out programs for represented workgroups, which we are announcing today."
American's announcement is similar to one from United Airlines last week that warned of as many as 36,000 layoffs. Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines also signaled they may have to cut jobs if voluntary programs do not achieve enough savings.
Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said Tuesday that 17,000 employees had agreed to voluntary departures and he hoped more workers would step forward, "minimizing, if not eliminating, the need for involuntary furloughs."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft