Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, July 14: Virus-hit airline Virgin Atlantic, part-owned by British tycoon Richard Branson, said Tuesday it had secured its future thanks to private recapitalisation worth £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion).
"Virgin Atlantic has reached a major milestone towards securing its future today, by announcing plans for a private-only solvent recapitalisation... following the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, the nation and the travel and aviation industry," it said in a statement.
The news comes after Virgin Atlantic in May announced plans to axe more than 3,000 jobs as the pandemic grounded a large number of passenger jets.
Branson meanwhile warned that Virgin Atlantic would collapse unless it received financial aid from the UK government to weather the crisis.
With the state unwilling to help save the 36-year-old airline, Virgin scrambled around for a privately-funded package -- which it has secured with the help of Delta Air Lines, which owns 49 per cent of the carrier.
Restructuring, subject to creditor approval, "is based on a five year business plan, and with the support of shareholders Virgin Group and Delta, new private investors and existing creditors, it paves the way for the airline to rebuild its balance sheet and return to profitability from 2022", Tuesday's statement said.
The £1.2 billion package, comprising £200 million from Branson's Virgin Group, will be delivered over the next 18 months.
It comes alongside the company's plan to slash annual costs by £280 million per year and the refinancing of new aircraft deals.
"The solvent recapitalisation of Virgin Atlantic will ensure that we can continue to provide vital connectivity and competition to consumers and businesses in Britain and beyond," Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said in the statement as the carrier prepares to restart passenger flights from Monday next week.
Airlines globally have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in bailouts and thousands of job losses.
Lufthansa has received a nine-billion euro ($10.1 billion) bailout from the German government, saving Europe's largest airline group from bankruptcy.
"Global aviation was one of the first industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be one of the last to fully recover," Virgin said Tuesday, adding that pre-crisis levels of flying were unlikely until 2023.
Virgin has cut its workforce by 3,550 over the coronavirus fallout -- comprising more than one-third of its staff -- with the total including 400 workers who decided to take voluntary redundancy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft