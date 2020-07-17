Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia



Rumee A Hossain has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Board of Directors of Bank Asia LTd recently, says a press release.He is one of the Sponsor Directors and Sponsor Shareholders of the Bank.Hossain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management. He has more than 26 years of business experience in several industries such as Electronics, Telecom, Pharmaceuticals, IT and Publishing.He is the Managing Director of Rangs Industries Ltd. (Distributor of Toshiba and Samsung) and Romask Limited.