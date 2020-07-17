Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Driven by China, Brazil’s 2020 pork, chicken exports to grow despite pandemic

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SAO PAULO, July 16: Brazilian meat companies are poised to increase production and exports this year as sales to China continue to exceed expectations and the COVID-19 pandemic has failed to deter local food processors, according to ABPA, a lobby group representing pork and chicken suppliers.
The local companies, which have kept production virtually at a normal pace even after plants suffered from outbreaks of the respiratory disease, project a potential 33per cent rise of pork exports, to up to 1 million tonnes this year, and a potential 5per cent growth in chicken exports, to 4.450 million tonnes, ABPA executives told a press conference on Wednesday.
While ABPA members have reassured Chinese buyers local products are "COVID-19 free" following outbreaks at certain production units, it said meat cargoes destined for the Asian country are not being tested ahead of shipping.
"We are certain meat does not transmit the disease," said Ricardo Santin, ABPA executive director.
US poultry exporters are not testing shipments to China either, said Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council. He said US poultry products
are still entering China and that he is unaware of China rejecting shipments because exporters did not make assurances that they were free of the coronavirus.
"We know that poultry cannot be a vector for the virus," Sumner said.
ABPA has reaffirmed a June estimate of selling about 1 million tonnes of Brazilian pork and chicken meat to China in 2020, up from 834,000 tonnes last year.
To support the rise, Brazil's 2020 pork output may grow by as much as 6.5per cent, reaching a potential 4.250 million tonnes this year, while chicken output could grow by 4per cent to 13.8 million tonnes.
China imported almost 600,000 tonnes of both types of meats from Brazil through end-June, as local ports suffered no disruptions amid the pandemic.
Brazil has 64 plants approved to sell chicken and pork to China, but four were recently banned because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among meat plant workers in Rio Grande do Sul state.
The Brazilian government is working to reverse the Chinese bans, ABPA said.
Also, the sector has hired an estimated 20,000 people after the pandemic started, ABPA said, as it described measures to counter labor shortages and production snags.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft