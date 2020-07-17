Driven by China, Brazilâ€™s 2020 pork, chicken exports to grow despite pandemic





The local companies, which have kept production virtually at a normal pace even after plants suffered from outbreaks of the respiratory disease, project a potential 33per cent rise of pork exports, to up to 1 million tonnes this year, and a potential 5per cent growth in chicken exports, to 4.450 million tonnes, ABPA executives told a press conference on Wednesday.

While ABPA members have reassured Chinese buyers local products are "COVID-19 free" following outbreaks at certain production units, it said meat cargoes destined for the Asian country are not being tested ahead of shipping.

"We are certain meat does not transmit the disease," said Ricardo Santin, ABPA executive director.

US poultry exporters are not testing shipments to China either, said Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council. He said US poultry products

are still entering China and that he is unaware of China rejecting shipments because exporters did not make assurances that they were free of the coronavirus.

"We know that poultry cannot be a vector for the virus," Sumner said.

ABPA has reaffirmed a June estimate of selling about 1 million tonnes of Brazilian pork and chicken meat to China in 2020, up from 834,000 tonnes last year.

To support the rise, Brazil's 2020 pork output may grow by as much as 6.5per cent, reaching a potential 4.250 million tonnes this year, while chicken output could grow by 4per cent to 13.8 million tonnes.

China imported almost 600,000 tonnes of both types of meats from Brazil through end-June, as local ports suffered no disruptions amid the pandemic.

Brazil has 64 plants approved to sell chicken and pork to China, but four were recently banned because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among meat plant workers in Rio Grande do Sul state.

The Brazilian government is working to reverse the Chinese bans, ABPA said.

Also, the sector has hired an estimated 20,000 people after the pandemic started, ABPA said, as it described measures to counter labor shortages and production snags. -ReutersIMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet’

WASHINGTON, July 16: Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces continued challenges, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, and governments should keep their support programs in place, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

Activity "has started to gradually strengthen… But we are not out of the woods yet," Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers ahead of their weekend meeting in Saudi Arabia.

The Washington-based crisis lender late last month downgraded its growth forecasts, and now expects global GDP to fall by 4.9 per cent this year due to the deeper contraction during lockdowns than previously anticipated, and only a "tepid recovery is expected for next year."

The $11 trillion in stimulus provided by the G20 nations helped to prevent a worse outcome, but "these safety nets must be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded," Georgieva urged in a blog post.

She highlighted measures including paid sick leave for low-income families and access to health care and unemployment insurance.

But the recovery faces risks, she said, including the possibility of "a second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions."

While she acknowledged that the "substantial and rising debt levels are a serious concern," Georgieva said, "At this stage in the crisis, however, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than continued support where it is needed."

Many countries have moved to reopen, so, "Clearly, we have entered a new phase of the crisis," she said in a blog post, adding it will require "further policy agility and action to secure a durable and shared recovery."

Many jobs that have been lost amid the pandemic may never come back, so workers will need support and training to move into new sectors.

"The bottom line is that the pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality," she said but noted that policymakers have "a once-in-a-century shot" at building a better, greener and more equitable world. -AFP



























