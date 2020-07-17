Oil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs





Brent crude LCOc1 fell 35 cents, or 0.8per cent, to $43.44 a barrel by 0852 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was down 49 cents, or 1.2per cent, to $40.47 per barrel.

Both contracts rose 2per cent the previous day after a sharp drop in US crude inventories.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to scale back oil production cuts from August.

They will reduce their cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day through December from the 9.7 million bpd cuts in place since May.

"Things are getting back to normal on the oil market," said Norbert Rücker, head of economics research at Julius Baer.

"The petro-nations announced the partial lifting of their production restrictions as oil demand rebounds and signs of an easing supply glut emerge... The economic recovery puts demand above supply."

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said production cuts in August and September would end up amounting to about 8.1 million-8.3 million bpd, more than the headline number. -Reuters



































