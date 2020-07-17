Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:28 AM
latest
Home Business

China vows ‘necessary’ measures in response to UK’s Huawei ban

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

BEIJING, July 16: China will take necessary measures in response to Britain's "discriminatory" ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], which has severely damaged China's investment confidence in the country, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
 "China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms' legal rights," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said during a weekly briefing, without giving details.
Earlier on Wednesday, China warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that his decision to ban Huawei from the 5G network would cost Britain dearly in investment.
Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027, a decision that China sees as a result of politicised pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Britain has lost its independence on the matter of Huawei, China's foreign ministry said, adding that the British government should make responsible decisions in line with its long-term interests.
Gao urged Britain to "correct its wrong behaviour" and protect its good trade ties with China.
Trump said this week he was responsible for Johnson's Huawei decision, but Britain denied that and said it was motivated by its own security concerns and worries that supplies of Huawei gear could be interrupted by US sanctions.
Britain had in January granted Huawei a limited role in its 5G rollout.
The United States says Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is an agent of the Chinese Communist State and cannot be trusted.
Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same technology at a competitive price.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft