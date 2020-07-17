Bengal Group products now available at Evaly



Evaly Head of Commercial Business Development Devakor Dey Shuvo and Marlax Technologies Ltd (a concern of Bengal Group) Head of Operations Sheikh Shimul Ahmed pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation in presence of their officials at a ceremony held at Bengal Square, headquarter of Bengal Group in Tejgaon recently.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two organizations. Devakor Dey Shuvo, Head of Commercial Business Development, Evaly, and Sheikh Shimul Ahmed, Head of Operations, Marlax Technologies Limited, a concern of Bengal Group, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Imtiaz Hasan, Business Development Manager (Commercial), Evaly, and Nasirul Islam, Sales Admin, Marlax were present at the signing ceremony at Bengal Square, headquartered at Bengal Group in Tejgaon.

Through this MoU, customers will be able to buy a variety of products of Bengal Group and its affiliates from Evaly at attractive offers. These include Linux Mobile, Linux Electronics, Bengal Mobile and Bengal Plastics.

Evaly has already announced a 140pc cashback offer on various models of ACs, refrigerators, ovens and rice cookers, said in a press release.



























