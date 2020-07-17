Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Bengal Group products now available at Evaly

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Evaly Head of Commercial Business Development Devakor Dey Shuvo and Marlax Technologies Ltd (a concern of Bengal Group) Head of Operations Sheikh Shimul Ahmed pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation in presence of their officials at a ceremony held at Bengal Square, headquarter of Bengal Group in Tejgaon recently.

Evaly Head of Commercial Business Development Devakor Dey Shuvo and Marlax Technologies Ltd (a concern of Bengal Group) Head of Operations Sheikh Shimul Ahmed pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation in presence of their officials at a ceremony held at Bengal Square, headquarter of Bengal Group in Tejgaon recently.

Bengal Group has partnered with Evaly.com.bd, one of the top e-commerce based online marketplaces in the country to sell its products online. As a result, products of various companies owned by Bengal Group, one of the top industrial groups in the country, are now available at Evaly platform, according to press release.
To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two organizations. Devakor Dey Shuvo, Head of Commercial Business Development, Evaly, and Sheikh Shimul Ahmed, Head of Operations, Marlax Technologies Limited, a concern of Bengal Group, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Imtiaz Hasan, Business Development Manager (Commercial), Evaly, and Nasirul Islam, Sales Admin, Marlax were present at the signing ceremony at Bengal Square, headquartered at Bengal Group in Tejgaon.
Through this MoU, customers will be able to buy a variety of products of Bengal Group and its affiliates from Evaly at attractive offers. These include Linux Mobile, Linux Electronics, Bengal Mobile and Bengal Plastics.
Evaly has already announced a 140pc cashback offer on various models of ACs, refrigerators, ovens and rice cookers, said in a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft