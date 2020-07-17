Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 July, 2020, 4:27 AM
latest
Home Business

Akij Particle Board Mills distributes panel saw machine

Published : Friday, 17 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

To take the industry further ahead on the path of modernization, Akij Particle Board Mills Ltd has handed over an automated Panel Saw Machine to board furniture manufacturers. Recently Akij House, board furniture workshop owners have received this state-of-the-art Panel Saw Machine as a gift from Akij Particle Board Mills Limited through an on line event, says press release.
Akij Particle Board Mills Ltd has presented this hi-tech machine to these furniture manufacturers to enable them to work more precisely and efficiently. This automated Saw Machine will ensure smoother and easier cutting of boards compared to traditional hand-held cutting machines or local board cutting saw machines. Akij Particle Board Mills Limited wishes to handover more Panel Saw Machines to board furniture manufacturers in the future.
Sk. Bashir Uddin, Managing Director, Akij Particle Board Mills Limited and Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Director, Sales and Marketing, Akij Particle Board Mills Limited were present at this event to handover the machine to the furniture workshop owners. To ensure everyone's safety in this difficult time, all the furniture workshop owners along with APBML Sales and Marketing Team joined the event online.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU pushes for deal on mass economic stimulus though gaps remain
American Airlines notifies 25,000 workers of potential layoffs
Airlines down on knees pleading for help from passengers
European car sales pick up speed but still in slow lane
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands £1.2 b rescue
Sri Lanka restricts capital outflows to preserve forex reserves
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand
Rumee A Hossain re-elected EC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
Shahed claims himself coronavirus positive patent in court
'You're chairman, didn't you've any responsibility,' Arif tells Sabrina
Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
Flood affected people receive relief in Naogaon
Scientist, writer Professor Dr Ali Asgar passes away
Bauphal OC, two others test COVID-19 positive
Bangladesh, Japan sign exchange note, grants agreement
ACC appoints IO to probe allegations against Dr Sabrina
Shahed sued for keeping fake currency notes
Housewife commits suicide in Bhola
Most Read News
Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19
Coat first, cloth later?
Arif-Sabrina brought face-to-face, confess to issuing fake COVID report
March towards CJ's house demanding reopening of courts foiled
Virus deaths near 2,500 in Bangladesh
Shahed-Masud put on 10-day remand
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Public transport to ply during Eid holiday
Bizarre fish pictured with eerily human-like teeth caught by angler in Malaysia
Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft