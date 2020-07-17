Akij Particle Board Mills distributes panel saw machine





To take the industry further ahead on the path of modernization, Akij Particle Board Mills Ltd has handed over an automated Panel Saw Machine to board furniture manufacturers. Recently Akij House, board furniture workshop owners have received this state-of-the-art Panel Saw Machine as a gift from Akij Particle Board Mills Limited through an on line event, says press release.Akij Particle Board Mills Ltd has presented this hi-tech machine to these furniture manufacturers to enable them to work more precisely and efficiently. This automated Saw Machine will ensure smoother and easier cutting of boards compared to traditional hand-held cutting machines or local board cutting saw machines. Akij Particle Board Mills Limited wishes to handover more Panel Saw Machines to board furniture manufacturers in the future.Sk. Bashir Uddin, Managing Director, Akij Particle Board Mills Limited and Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Director, Sales and Marketing, Akij Particle Board Mills Limited were present at this event to handover the machine to the furniture workshop owners. To ensure everyone's safety in this difficult time, all the furniture workshop owners along with APBML Sales and Marketing Team joined the event online.