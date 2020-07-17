

Mojo, Clemon campaign offers special discount ahead of Eid

Like every other year, Akij Food and Beverage Limited (AFBL) has initiated the Eid Campaign titled "Ekhon 2 litreer Mojo o Clemoner obishshasho ayojon".

The campaign offers a special discount on the current price of the products which will be valid from 15th July till the end of September. During the tenure of the campaign, the cost of a 2-liter bottle of Mojo will be Tk 60, which was Tk 100 before; whereas, the price of a 2-liter bottle of Clemon will be Tk 60, which previously was Tk 100.The cost of a 1-liter bottle of Mojo will be Tk 40, which was Tk 60 before; whereas, the price of a 1-liter bottle of Clemon will be Tk 40, which previously was Tk 60.

With an ongoing crisis in the country, Mojo and Clemon have given everyone the opportunity to enhance the joy of their Eid celebration. Consumers will be able to avail of the offer from home by purchasing Mojo and Clemon from Aladdin-the online platforms of AFBL and Daraz.

















