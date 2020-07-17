Stocks end week with fourth straight day falling





On the day market opened with a downward trend and continued the trend till the end as the shaky investors liquidated their holdings from most of the major sectors.

The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, at the end of the session, went down by 9.95 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 4,069.

Market analysts said cautious investors continued their profit booking sell-offs as many investors remained worried about the adverse impact of the pandemic on the macro-economic indicators of the country.









Investors remained cautious and defensive in their investment approach amid gradual reopening of the economy, said a leading broker.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 44 points to close at 11,559 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -falling 26 points to finish at 7,007.

Of the issues traded, 40 gained, 57 declined and 81 remained unchanged on the CSE while the port city bourse's turnover value was of Tk 80 million with traded 3.13 million shares and mutual fund units.

