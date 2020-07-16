Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:38 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Andrew Kishore buried

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Andrew Kishore buried

Andrew Kishore buried

Renowned singer and one of the most recognisable playback voices Andrew Kishore, was laid to eternal rest at Rajshahi City Church's cemetery around noon on Wednesday.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of his fans and relatives attended his funeral at the church with flowers in hand.




After the funeral, Andrew Kishore's coffin was kept at a stage set up at the church premises where a cross section of people placed wreaths to pay their last homage to their favourite singer.
One of Kishore's last wishes was to have his coffin kept at Rajshahi University's Central Shaheed Minar and Rajshahi Government College premises for his fans but authorities of the institutions expressed their inability to ensure proper health rules during possible gathering amid the coronavirus situation. Kishore, eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, was flown to Singapore in September last year when he fell sick and was diagnosed with cancer in his intestines.
After nine months of treatment, his cancer kept reappearing and he was flown back to the country on June 11. He was flown to Rajshahi on June 20.
On July 6 evening, Andrew Kishore passed away while staying with his wife Lipika Andrew at the residence of his elder sister Dr Shikha Biswas.    -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Andrew Kishore buried
CCC likely to get administrator this month
First half of 2020 second-warmest and year could become warmest in history
Female smuggler held with 5 gold bars in Satkhira
Thrust on technical, job-oriented education  
Indian envoy meets FM
JKG Health Care CEO Arif on fresh remand
Shahjahan Siraj laid to rest


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft