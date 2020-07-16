

Andrew Kishore buried

Earlier in the morning, hundreds of his fans and relatives attended his funeral at the church with flowers in hand.









After the funeral, Andrew Kishore's coffin was kept at a stage set up at the church premises where a cross section of people placed wreaths to pay their last homage to their favourite singer.

One of Kishore's last wishes was to have his coffin kept at Rajshahi University's Central Shaheed Minar and Rajshahi Government College premises for his fans but authorities of the institutions expressed their inability to ensure proper health rules during possible gathering amid the coronavirus situation. Kishore, eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, was flown to Singapore in September last year when he fell sick and was diagnosed with cancer in his intestines.

After nine months of treatment, his cancer kept reappearing and he was flown back to the country on June 11. He was flown to Rajshahi on June 20.

