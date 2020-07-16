CCC likely to get administrator this month





Talking to the Daily Observer, Helaluddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the LGRD Ministry, said, "As per the LGRD Act 2009, an administrator should be appointed before the tenure of the existing body expires."

He said Prime Minister might either appoint a senior public servant or a notable personality of the country.

The LGRD Ministry had earlier asked the Election Commission (EC) about the holding of the suspended CCC elections scheduled to be held on March 29. Due to the outbreak of Covid 19, the EC had suspended the elections by a gazette notification on March 21.

In reply to the letter of the LGRD Ministry, the EC on Tuesday said the elections of the CCC could not be held within August 5 due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic in the country.

The LGRD senior secretary told the Daily Observer, "We have no other alternative but to appoint an administrator to run the CCC."

The secretary hoped that the appointment of an administrator would be completed at the end of the current month.

Meanwhile, a total of six candidates for mayor, 170 candidates for 41 ward councillors and 56 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts had earlier filed nomination papers to contest the CCC Polls.

Meanwhile, Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990 with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor by the government followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005

Later, BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral race in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin.

After his term, the mayoral post went back to AL as AJM Nasir Uddin won the polls on April 28, 2015, and is the incumbent mayor.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.

















