Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:37 AM
Female smuggler held with 5 gold bars in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday arrested a suspected female smuggler with five gold bars from Lakshidari border near Bhomra land port of Satkhira.
The arrestee is Achia Begum, 65, wife of late Niamuddin Sarder in Etagaccha area of the district town.
Lt Col Golam Mohiuddin Khandaker, commanding officer of BGB-33 battalion, said that on secret information, a team of BGB conducted the drive in the area in the morning and arrested the woman along with the gold bars weighing 596g. They are worth Tk 34.9lakh.
The woman was handed over to the Sadar Police Station.     -UNB


