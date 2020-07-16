Thrust on technical, job-oriented education  





The minister made this comment as the Chief Guest at an online discussion meeting on the occasion of 'World Youth Skills Day 2020' organized by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) under the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday with technical support of a2i.

She said it was the time to adopt something new, innovative and market-oriented skilled education for the girls and boys.

Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister moderated and chaired the online discussion while Golam Mohammad Hasibul Alam, Executive Chairman of the National Skills Development Authority gave the welcome speech and presented a paper.

Representatives from different international organizations, development partner and civil society and NGO representatives were present at the programme.

Giving emphasis on developing human resources, she said nothing is more vital than building human resources.

The Education Minister said in the year of 2009 the rate of students in technical education was one percent but the number was 17 percent in the year of 2020.

Besides, former adviser to caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, Zuena Aziz, Chief Coordinator for SDGs, Aminul Islam Khan, Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division, Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Secretary of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Akhtar Hossain, Youth and Sports Secretary, Manmohan Prakash, Country Director (in Bangladesh) of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of International Labour Organization (ILO) in Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

















