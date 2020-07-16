Indian envoy meets FM

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Wednesday met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Riva Ganguly discussed the Indian LOCs projects, she also mentioned the issue of Indian first parcel train arrival that carried 384 tonnes of dry chilies to Bangladesh.

To minimize the supply chain disruption, earlier the High Commission of India had proposed to the Bangladesh Railways to facilitate parcel train service between India and Bangladesh.

Trade between India and Bangladesh had been affected as the transport services between the two countries got disrupted due to COVID-19 related restrictions since March 2020.









