JKG Health Care CEO Arif on fresh remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufiyan Md Noman passed the order after Hasan Khandekar Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

They were produced before the court through video conferencing from the central jail.

On June 24, another court placed them on a two day remand.

In the remand prayer, the IO said accused Arif and Sayeed were directly involved in issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. So, they need to be quizzed under police custody to find out the cause behind committing such an offence and know the whereabouts of the other persons responsible.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Abdur Rahman submitted a prayer seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate rejected their bail petitions and put them on remand.

On June 24, police arrested Arif and four others for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. The four are - Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwary, Sayeed Chowdhury and Al Mamun.

















