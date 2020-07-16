

Fazle Kabir reappointed BB Governor

The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry in a letter gave his appointment on Wednesday. A gazette notification was also issued in this regard.

Fazle Kabir will receive salary, allowance and other benefits from Bangladesh Bank as per the terms of the agreement executed with the government during his tenure as governor.

He was appointed as the 11th governor of the Bangladesh Bank on March 16, 2016 for next four years. His tenure was supposed to expire on March 20 this year, but later it was extended until he turned 65.

Earlier this month, an amendment was made to Bangladesh Bank Act setting the highest age limit of the central bank governor as 67 years from previous 65 years.















