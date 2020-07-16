BSEC to focus on alternative investment





Attending an online meeting with investors, Prof Shibli also underscored contributions of fund managers through VC fund and private equity.

A delegation from Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) led by Chairman Shameem Ahsan met BSEC chief through a video conference recently, said a news release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the team discussed different initiatives related to strengthening the policy and startup ecosystem.

The trade body also requested for policy support to create a sustainable venture capital industry. The delegation put emphasis on the possible contribution by venture capital and private equity investments to boost trade, innovation, export and help create home-grown startups that can contribute to the securities market in Bangladesh. Prof Shibli said BSEC is continuously working to make the investment environment easier and transparent in our country.

















Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) will focus on alternative investment to flourish tech-enabled businesses, BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.Attending an online meeting with investors, Prof Shibli also underscored contributions of fund managers through VC fund and private equity.A delegation from Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) led by Chairman Shameem Ahsan met BSEC chief through a video conference recently, said a news release on Wednesday.During the meeting, the team discussed different initiatives related to strengthening the policy and startup ecosystem.The trade body also requested for policy support to create a sustainable venture capital industry. The delegation put emphasis on the possible contribution by venture capital and private equity investments to boost trade, innovation, export and help create home-grown startups that can contribute to the securities market in Bangladesh. Prof Shibli said BSEC is continuously working to make the investment environment easier and transparent in our country.