BSEC to focus on alternative investment
Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 30
Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) will focus on alternative investment to flourish tech-enabled businesses, BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.
Attending an online meeting with investors, Prof Shibli also underscored contributions of fund managers through VC fund and private equity.
A delegation from Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) led by Chairman Shameem Ahsan met BSEC chief through a video conference recently, said a news release on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the team discussed different initiatives related to strengthening the policy and startup ecosystem.
The trade body also requested for policy support to create a sustainable venture capital industry. The delegation put emphasis on the possible contribution by venture capital and private equity investments to boost trade, innovation, export and help create home-grown startups that can contribute to the securities market in Bangladesh. Prof Shibli said BSEC is continuously working to make the investment environment easier and transparent in our country.