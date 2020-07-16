Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Dukes cricket balls pass sweat tests

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
BIPIN DANI

Dukes cricket balls used in the first Test match between England and the West Indies have passed the sweat tests, believes Dilip Jajodia, the Managing Director of Dukes.
Dukes Cricket Balls are selected for use in Test matches, top level first class cricket and most premier level leagues in England.
"There was much speculation before the first Test Match during the covid 19 era concerning how the ball would behave without the use of saliva to assist shining the ball - would the bowlers achieve swing? But we have not received any negative feedback and that's a good sign", speaking exclusively over telephone from London, Dilip Jajodia said on Wednesday morning.
"There were concerns about the behaviour of the ball when not saliva was banned. The Dukes ball which is fully hand stitched has the right characteristics to swing as long as the bowler has the required skill".
"The ball played its part in providing an interesting game. Sweat was used instead of saliva and was just as effective in assisting bowlers to shine the ball to achieve swing".
"Sweat, like saliva, provides moisture to assist the polishing procedure. As I repeat, it's not just the surface shine that assists swing - it's the shape and construction of the Dukes ball perfected since 1760!", he added.  
Cricket fans are in for an absorbing summer of Test cricket. The next two Test matches against visiting Windies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 16-20 and
July 24-28.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd striker Rashford to receive honour for charity work
Woods cautious about return ahead of Memorial
AC Milan take up option to buy Denmark skipper Kjaer
ManU 'on right track' as they hunt Champions league spot: Solskjaer
What next for Man City after Champions League reprieve?
Drogba suffers fresh blow in bid to become Ivorian football chief
Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket
Dukes cricket balls pass sweat tests


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft