Dukes cricket balls pass sweat tests





Dukes Cricket Balls are selected for use in Test matches, top level first class cricket and most premier level leagues in England.

"There was much speculation before the first Test Match during the covid 19 era concerning how the ball would behave without the use of saliva to assist shining the ball - would the bowlers achieve swing? But we have not received any negative feedback and that's a good sign", speaking exclusively over telephone from London, Dilip Jajodia said on Wednesday morning.

"There were concerns about the behaviour of the ball when not saliva was banned. The Dukes ball which is fully hand stitched has the right characteristics to swing as long as the bowler has the required skill".

"The ball played its part in providing an interesting game. Sweat was used instead of saliva and was just as effective in assisting bowlers to shine the ball to achieve swing".

"Sweat, like saliva, provides moisture to assist the polishing procedure. As I repeat, it's not just the surface shine that assists swing - it's the shape and construction of the Dukes ball perfected since 1760!", he added.

Cricket fans are in for an absorbing summer of Test cricket. The next two Test matches against visiting Windies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 16-20 and

July 24-28.

















