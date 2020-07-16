Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF national team committee's meeting today

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) national team committee's zoom meeting will be held today to take decision of national team's training camp ahead of their three home matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022.
The meeting begins at 1.15 pm, a BFF source said.
BFF vice president and national team's committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed will preside over the meeting.
The fixtures of Bangladesh of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 have been proposed to be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17 and Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on those dates.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd striker Rashford to receive honour for charity work
Woods cautious about return ahead of Memorial
AC Milan take up option to buy Denmark skipper Kjaer
ManU 'on right track' as they hunt Champions league spot: Solskjaer
What next for Man City after Champions League reprieve?
Drogba suffers fresh blow in bid to become Ivorian football chief
Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket
Dukes cricket balls pass sweat tests


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft