BFF national team committee's meeting today

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) national team committee's zoom meeting will be held today to take decision of national team's training camp ahead of their three home matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

The meeting begins at 1.15 pm, a BFF source said.

BFF vice president and national team's committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed will preside over the meeting.

The fixtures of Bangladesh of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 have been proposed to be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17 and Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on those dates. -BSS









