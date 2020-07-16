

Mashrafe wins battle against COVID-19

"By the grace of Almighty and by virtue of your prayers I'm tested negative for coronavirus. I got the report tonight," Mash wrote on the wall of his official facebook page on Tuesday night.

"I am thankful to all, who were beside me in those days, who were worried for my health and kept in touch or tried to communicate me," the Narail Express expressed politely.

Mashrafe along with his wife Sumona Haque Sumi and brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza reported COVID-19 positive. Mortaza brothers recovered but Mash's wife found coronavirus positive again. "My wife found corona positive again even after more than two weeks of her positive report for the coronavirus. But she's going well," he informed. Mash also requested all to keep his wife in their prayers.

The speedster also a legislator is the name of great inspiration to his countrymen and hand been working from front from the emergence of the outbreak in the country. He shared his experience with his fans and encouraged them to stay strong. "I got complete recovery taking proper medication staying at home. All, who are affected, act brave and follow health rules," he advised.

The brave captain once again showed his strong stance against the outbreak and said, "We all must keep fighting against coronavirus staying united".

Mashrafe was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms since June 18 and sample for the test was collected on the following day. Results with positive signs came on June 20. As a part of routine works, Mashrafe was tested again at the end of two-weeks of the 1st corona positive report, which revealed Mash's sequential positive echo. But the 3rd report found him fully recovered.

Before Mash, spinner Nazmul Apu and former opener Nafis Iqbal, who is also elder brother of current ODI skipper of Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal, were tested positive of coronavirus. Both of them had recovered after quarantine periods.

















Former skipper of Bangladesh national cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tested coronavirus negative finally, which he himself confirmed by a facebook status."By the grace of Almighty and by virtue of your prayers I'm tested negative for coronavirus. I got the report tonight," Mash wrote on the wall of his official facebook page on Tuesday night."I am thankful to all, who were beside me in those days, who were worried for my health and kept in touch or tried to communicate me," the Narail Express expressed politely.Mashrafe along with his wife Sumona Haque Sumi and brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza reported COVID-19 positive. Mortaza brothers recovered but Mash's wife found coronavirus positive again. "My wife found corona positive again even after more than two weeks of her positive report for the coronavirus. But she's going well," he informed. Mash also requested all to keep his wife in their prayers.The speedster also a legislator is the name of great inspiration to his countrymen and hand been working from front from the emergence of the outbreak in the country. He shared his experience with his fans and encouraged them to stay strong. "I got complete recovery taking proper medication staying at home. All, who are affected, act brave and follow health rules," he advised.The brave captain once again showed his strong stance against the outbreak and said, "We all must keep fighting against coronavirus staying united".Mashrafe was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms since June 18 and sample for the test was collected on the following day. Results with positive signs came on June 20. As a part of routine works, Mashrafe was tested again at the end of two-weeks of the 1st corona positive report, which revealed Mash's sequential positive echo. But the 3rd report found him fully recovered.Before Mash, spinner Nazmul Apu and former opener Nafis Iqbal, who is also elder brother of current ODI skipper of Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal, were tested positive of coronavirus. Both of them had recovered after quarantine periods.