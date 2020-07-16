Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:35 AM
Russia vaccine is tested and safe

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, July 15: The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday it had developed a "safe" coronavirus vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers.
The ministry said 18 people had participated in the research and were discharged without "serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects".
The results of the trials "allow us to speak with confidence about the safety and good tolerability of the vaccine", it said in a statement.
The defence ministry did not say whether the vaccine was in fact effective but a doctor working on the trials said the volunteers were now protected against the coronavirus.    -AFP



