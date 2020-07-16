Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:35 AM
NYT moving staff from HK

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

HONG KONG, July 15: The New York Times on Wednesday said it was moving its digital news hub from Hong Kong to South Korea as a result of a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last month and trouble obtaining visas.
It is the first major relocation by an international news organisation since authoritarian China enacted its sweeping security law late last month, ramping up its control over the semi-autonomous city.
In an email to staff, Times executives said the new law "has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism".
The newspaper has had a regional headquarters in Hong Kong for decades, overseeing Asia coverage and more recently helping to run the newspaper's 24-hour digital news operation alongside its two other hubs in London and New York.    -AFP


