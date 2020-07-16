Amid border row, India to buy Rs 3b of weapons





The defence acquisition council (DAC) approved the purchase of weapons and ammunition worth Rs 38,900 crore. The purchases include 33 new fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF) that is grappling with a shortage of warplanes.

The proposals green-lighted by the DAC included buying of 21 MiG-29s from Russia, 12 new Sukhoi-30 fighters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), home-grown Astra BVR air-to-air missiles, locally-developed land-attack cruise missile (LACM) systems with a range of 1,000 km, indigenous rocket systems, and the upgrade of 59 MiG-29 jets.

The cost of military hardware cleared for purchase on July 2 from the domestic industry is pegged at Rs 31,130 crore and the orders are expected to give a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-Reliant India Movement).

India has accelerated the domestic and foreign purchase of weapons in the wake of a border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Sino-Indo relations are suffering after a skirmish with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley. India said 20 of its soldiers were killed, as were Chinese soldiers. Chinese officials have not confirmed any casualties.

The Defence Acquisition Council on Friday approved a collection of arms procurement projects worth $5.55 billion, including domestic efforts worth $.4.44 billion. DAC is an apex-level body that falls under the purview of the Ministry of Defence.

Under the approval, India will upgrade 59 of its MiG-29 aircraft and buy 21 more from Russia for about $1 billion. -HT

















