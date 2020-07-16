Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:35 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Amid border row, India to buy Rs 3b of weapons

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, July 15: Amid the border row in Ladakh and worst tensions there since the 1962 India-China war, the government on Wednesday authorised the Armed Forces to process cases for buying urgently-needed weapons and equipment worth up to Rs 300 crore to meet their critical operational requirements, a defence ministry spokesperson said.
The defence acquisition council (DAC) approved the purchase of weapons and ammunition worth Rs 38,900 crore. The purchases include 33 new fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF) that is grappling with a shortage of warplanes.
The proposals green-lighted by the DAC included buying of 21 MiG-29s from Russia, 12 new Sukhoi-30 fighters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), home-grown Astra BVR air-to-air missiles, locally-developed land-attack cruise missile (LACM) systems with a range of 1,000 km, indigenous rocket systems, and the upgrade of 59 MiG-29 jets.
The cost of military hardware cleared for purchase on July 2 from the domestic industry is pegged at Rs 31,130 crore and the orders are expected to give a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-Reliant India Movement).
India has accelerated the domestic and foreign purchase of weapons in the wake of a border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
Sino-Indo relations are suffering after a skirmish with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley. India said 20 of its soldiers were killed, as were Chinese soldiers. Chinese officials have not confirmed any casualties.
The Defence Acquisition Council on Friday approved a collection of arms procurement projects worth $5.55 billion, including domestic efforts worth $.4.44 billion. DAC is an apex-level body that falls under the purview of the Ministry of Defence.
Under the approval, India will upgrade 59 of its MiG-29 aircraft and buy 21 more from Russia for about $1 billion.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia vaccine is tested and safe
NYT moving staff from HK
US closes 5 Afghan bases
Qatar wins air blockade case at top UN court
China vows to retaliate after Trump ends HK’s special economic status
Amid border row, India to buy Rs 3b of weapons
Biden unveils $2t climate plan in new contrast with Trump
World population in 2100 will be 8.8 billion: UN


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft