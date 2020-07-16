Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:35 AM
Biden unveils $2t climate plan in new contrast with Trump

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WILMINGTON, July 15: White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious, $2 trillion climate change plan that would revamp the US energy sector and seek to achieve carbon pollution-free power in just 15 years.
The clean energy proposal was fleshed out in a speech in Wilmington as the veteran Democrat drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump ahead of November's election by arguing that fighting climate change would be a massive job creator under a Biden administration.
Insisting that "there's no more consequential challenge" today than climate change, Biden pledged to spend $2 trillion over four years to promote his plan, a dramatic acceleration of the $1.7 trillion he had proposed to spend over 10 years  during the primary race.
"Transforming the American electrical sector to produce power without producing carbon pollution... will be the greatest spurring of job creation and economic competitiveness in the 21st century," Biden said.
"That's why we're going to achieve a carbon pollution-free electric sector by the year 2035."
The plan also includes more ambitious goals than the proposal he released months ago when he ran as one of the more moderate Democrats in the party's nomination race.
By embracing some ideas of his progressive ex-rivals, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Biden appears intent on winning over progressive voters who might be wary of the former vice president's more centrist positions.
He reiterated that he would rejoin the Paris climate agreement that Trump quit in 2017, fund the construction of 1.5 million new energy efficient homes, upgrade appliance standards and prioritize renewable energy.    -AFP


