Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:35 AM
Millions face new virus curbs

US Covid-19 vaccine enters final stage trial July 27

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, July 15: Millions of people faced new coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday as infections surge, but in one sign of hope, an American firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible vaccine.
Countries around the world re-imposed lockdowns and curbs to contain new outbreaks, as global cases surged past 13.2 million with more than 576,000 deaths.
Parts of the Asia-Pacific region, which had been somewhat successful in fighting the pandemic, provided fresh evidence of the deadly threat still posed by the virus.
Hong Kong's bars, gyms, and beauty salons closed again on Wednesday and a ban on gatherings with more than four people came into force as the city battled a fresh outbreak after months of impressive success against the virus.
Most of the city's residents voluntarily adopted facemasks as a barrier against the virus when it was first detected in mainland China late last year, but the Hong Kong government now requires passengers on public transport to wear them or risk a US$650 fine.
There was alarm in Japan too, where Tokyo's governor warned that the capital was on its highest coronavirus alert level after a spike in infections.
Hopes rose, however, when American biotech firm Moderna said it would start the final stage of human trials for its vaccine candidate on July 27, after promising results from earlier testing.
Moderna is considered to be in a leading position in the global race to find a vaccine, and while its study should run until October 2022, preliminary results should be available long before then.
With no vaccine or effective treatment widely available, experts have advised lockdowns and social distancing measures in some form to prevent the deadly pandemic from gaining even more momentum.
Face masks will become compulsory in England's shops and supermarkets from next week, while South Africa reimposed a nationwide curfew to prevent a "coronavirus storm".
Authorities worldwide are under immense pressure to ease the economic pain caused by the widespread lockdowns, however, with the poorest hit the hardest.
In Cairo, Zeinab, a young mother, was struggling to survive by selling tissues when the coronavirus hit -- leaving her and thousands of other homeless people and street children even more vulnerable.
With fewer people in the streets, she said, "we have less work and less money".    -AFP


