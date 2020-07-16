Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

66 dead, 3.5m hit by India monsoon floods

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Villagers travel on a boat at the flood affected area of Gagalmari village in Morigaon, Assam on July 15. photo : AFP

Villagers travel on a boat at the flood affected area of Gagalmari village in Morigaon, Assam on July 15. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, July 15: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Wednesday with over 35 lakh people affected and the death toll rising to 66 with 6 new deaths reported during the day.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 35.73 lakh residents of 3,376 villages in 26 of the state's 33 districts are affected by floods.
With six deaths due to drowning reported from Sonitpur, Barpeta, Golaghat and Morigaon districts on Wednesday, the death toll in this year's floods rose to 66. Another 26 have died in the state due to landslides caused by heavy rains.
Over 36,000 persons uprooted due to flooding in 19 of the affected districts are taking shelter in 629 relief camps. Nearly 4,000 people stranded due to flood waters were rescued by boats during the day and evacuated to safety.
Flood waters continued to damage and submerge roads, embankments and bridges in the affected districts. On Wednesday, three bridges were damaged in Barpeta district and one in Dhubri. Several instances of erosion were reported from Nalbari, Baksa, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts.
According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state continued to witness rise in water levels. The Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Kushiyara flew over the danger mark at several places.
Flooding has also affected Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), the biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world. According to the park authorities, around 90% area of the park spread over 430 sq km is now submerged under flood waters.
Till Wednesday, 66 animals from the park had died during this monsoon. They include 23 deaths (rhino-2, wild boar-5, swamp deer-1, hog deer-14 and porcupine-1) due to drowning and 12 (all hog deer) due to vehicle hits.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia vaccine is tested and safe
NYT moving staff from HK
US closes 5 Afghan bases
Qatar wins air blockade case at top UN court
China vows to retaliate after Trump ends HK’s special economic status
Amid border row, India to buy Rs 3b of weapons
Biden unveils $2t climate plan in new contrast with Trump
World population in 2100 will be 8.8 billion: UN


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
RMG sector begins to turn around
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft