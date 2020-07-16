Amid $400 billion deal with China, Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project





Both countries are at odds with the US One is a huge energy market and is abundant with surplus cash and the other is a sanctions-hit, cash-strapped energy exporter. At a time when the US is targeting both through a host of economic measures, China and Iran are taking their partnership to a new level through a $400-billion long-term agreement.









According to a New York Times report, the countries are in an advanced stage of finalising the agreement that would allow China to expand its presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and several other sectors in the Islamic Republic in return for heavily discounted oil for 25 years.

While for Iran, whose oil sales plummeted after President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the country, this agreement could be an economic lifeline, China could enhance its strategic influence in a region where the U.S. has built a strong presence since the Second World War.

The partnership was first proposed by China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Iran in 2016. The Iranian government cleared it last month, according to Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. This means, Xi made the proposal after the nuclear deal was reached in 2015 that led to most international sanctions on Iran being lifted. Now, when Iran is grappling with a struggling economy hit by sanctions following the unravelling of the deal, its leadership has cleared the Chinese proposal.

Coincidently, at a time when Iran and China are finalising this long-term partnership agreement, Iran has dropped India from a project to build a rail line from the Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan. -DAWN TEHRAN, July 15: For Iran, reeling under sanctions reimposed by the US, its new $400-billion long-term agreement with China could be an economic lifeline, while China could enhance its strategic influence in a region where the US has built a strong presence since the Second World WarBoth countries are at odds with the US One is a huge energy market and is abundant with surplus cash and the other is a sanctions-hit, cash-strapped energy exporter. At a time when the US is targeting both through a host of economic measures, China and Iran are taking their partnership to a new level through a $400-billion long-term agreement.According to a New York Times report, the countries are in an advanced stage of finalising the agreement that would allow China to expand its presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and several other sectors in the Islamic Republic in return for heavily discounted oil for 25 years.While for Iran, whose oil sales plummeted after President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the country, this agreement could be an economic lifeline, China could enhance its strategic influence in a region where the U.S. has built a strong presence since the Second World War.The partnership was first proposed by China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Iran in 2016. The Iranian government cleared it last month, according to Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. This means, Xi made the proposal after the nuclear deal was reached in 2015 that led to most international sanctions on Iran being lifted. Now, when Iran is grappling with a struggling economy hit by sanctions following the unravelling of the deal, its leadership has cleared the Chinese proposal.Coincidently, at a time when Iran and China are finalising this long-term partnership agreement, Iran has dropped India from a project to build a rail line from the Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan. -DAWN