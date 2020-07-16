Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Trump reverses decision on foreign students

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW YORK, July 15: The United States government rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses move online due to coronavirus, a federal judge said Tuesday.
The universities of Harvard and MIT, with the support of a number of other institutions, had taken legal action against
the move that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on July 6.
"The government has agreed to rescind" the decision as well as any implementation of the directive, Judge Allison Burroughs said in a brief hearing.
Harvard and MIT earlier this month had asked the court to block the order announced by ICE that students must leave the country if their classes are only online, or transfer to a school offering in-person tuition.
The measure was seen as a move by President Donald Trump administration to put pressure on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to reopening amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The universities say in their lawsuit that the order would harm students "immensely," both personally and financially.
There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE).    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid $400 billion deal with China, Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project
Trump reverses decision on foreign students
Vaccination levels falling during pandemic, UN warns
Pay Tk 30 lakh to each fire victim’s family
NHRC fails to protect people’s right to medical care
Dhaka likely to be inundated soon
Former Navy chief dies of Covid-19
Pathao co-founder Fahim found murdered in his NY apartment


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
RMG sector begins to turn around
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft