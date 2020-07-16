Pay Tk 30 lakh to each fire victim’s family





The court directed the hospital authorities to pay the money to the victims' families in 15 days after receiving the certified copy of the order.

The HC bench of Justice

M Enayetur Rahim issued the order after hearing virtually five separate writ petitions filed on behalf of the victims' families.

Lawyers Aneek R Haque, Hassan MS Azim, Muntasir Uddin Ahmed and Niaz Mohammad Mahbub appeared for the writ petitioners. Senior lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman Khan defended the hospital authorities while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state during the online hearing.

The victims, who died in the tragic fire, were Vernon Anthony Paul, 75, Riyajul Alam, 45, Khodeja Begum, 70, Md Monir Hossain, 75, and Md Mahbub, 50.

After the HC order, Niaz Mohammed Mahboob told media that the court directed all parties to settle the matter amicably by July 11. Later, the family of Md Monir Hossain, one of the victims, has already been given Tk 20 lakh in compensation through a compromise by the United Hospital.

The hospital authorities also sent letters to other victims' families. But, the hospital authorities and the victims' families failed to reach an amicable settlement over the compensation, he said.

On June 29, the HC asked the United Hospital authorities to provide compensation through an amicable settlement to families of the victims by July 11. The court also said if the United Hospital does not settle over the compensation claim within that day, the HC will set the amount of compensation on July 12.

Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahboob submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on May 31, seeking its directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family and take necessary action against the persons responsible for the incident. After a preliminary hearing on the writ petition on June 2, the HC had asked the inspector general of police, Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), Fire Service and Civil Defence and the United Hospital authoritIES to submit a probe report into the deaths of five patients in fire at the hospital coronavirus unit by June 14.

As per the directive of the court, Rajuk, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and United Hospital authorities submitted separate probe reports to the court through attorney general's office on June 11.





















