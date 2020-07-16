NHRC fails to protect people’s right to medical care





Many people have been deprived of access to treatment since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country in March.

The NHRC has taken no steps as people had to run from one hospital to another with their ailing relatives resulting in the deaths of a large number of people. It failed to take steps to ensure the rights of people to get medical care during this pandemic crisis.

The NHRC issued five request letters to the authorities concerned on healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic. But it did not take any follow up action when its requests were not entertained.

The National Human Rights Commissions (NHRC) in India and other neighbouring countries however, have been more effective and exercised assertive role in ensuring healthcare rights during the pandemic time.

According to the Constitution of the World Health Organisation (WHO), health is a fundamental right of every human being. Moreover, the right to health is recognised in the fundamental principles of state policy in Bangladesh. As a national institution for human rights promotion and protection the NHRC cannot remain silent during the pandemic, many feel.

Health experts also said the NHRC had been busy more with cases related to public service delivery rather than human rights.

The role of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been the target of accusation and complaints by people as their relatives died in hospitals due to non-availability of beds in hospitals due to virus pandemic.

Fifty-five-year-old Md Jashim Uddin, a kidney patient, moved from one hospital to another in the capital last week. Jashim used to go on dialysis at the Kidney Foundation Hospital in Mirpur-2. But the hospital denied his treatment when he went there on Monday. It asked for his Covid-19 test report as a precondition for treatment.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital also denied his treatment. Finally he was admitted to Al Razi Hospital at Bansree in Rampura. After two days the patient was shifted to Better Life Hospital at Rampura for better treatment.

Similarly incidents of patients being denied treatment at hospitals have been reported in the media since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Riaz Uddin, younger brother of Mohammad Rakib called four private hospitals in the capital but none had an empty ICU bed for Covid-19 patient. He found the same situation in the city's two public hospitals - Mugda General Hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital - yesterday afternoon.

"Now I don't know what will happen to my brother," Rakib said as his brother continued to fight for his life.

Nurul Haque, known as the doctor of the poor in Chattogram's Hathazari Upazila, died on Thursday as he could not be given ICU support. Infected with Covid-19, he had been undergoing treatment at the CMCH.

On June 10, the NHRC, India issued notices to Delhi and Union Health Ministry complaining about non-availability of beds in hospitals for the Covid-19 patients and an inadequate number of tests leading to the deaths of a large number of people. NHRC asked both the Delhi Government and Union Health Ministry to consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a comprehensive report within ten days.

On April 15, the NHRC, India asked the Centre, through the Union Home Ministry, to issue suitable guidelines/advisory/Standard Operating Procedure to all the States and UTs emphasizing that while implementing Corona lockdown guidelines, the public servants, including police personnel, should behave sensibly with the people, particularly belonging to vulnerable sections, respecting human rights relating to their life, liberty and dignity.

On April 1, the NHRC in Bangladesh sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, requesting him to take necessary action on a patient not receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commission also wrote separate letters to the Secretary of Health Service requesting that marginalized and disabled people must be given priority for Covid-19 test.

Member of NHRC, Advocate Toufika Karim told the Daily Observer, the Commission had taken steps in this regard when the infected patients could not be admitted to the hospital. "We can only recommend to the government. But the implementation of the recommendation depends on the government," she said.

Toufika Karim said that denial of getting healthcare service is a violation of human rights. The health sector has not given importance to this basic rights, she observed.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh President Advocate Manzil Murshid told this correspondent that the right to life and right to medical care is a fundamental right.

