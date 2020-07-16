Video
Dhaka likely to be inundated soon

Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell further

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

A woman with a child in her lap stands in waist deep water in flood-hit in Jamalpur on Wednesday. The overall flood situation in Jamalpur worsened further as the River Jamuna is flowing above the danger mark at Bahadurabad Ghat point in Dewanganj upazila as of Tuesday morning. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Dhaka city is still reeling from the onslaught of the deadly coronavirus but another calamity is likely to befall the capital city with the approaching floodwater.
If floodwater continues to swell in the major rivers the city corporation areas of Dhaka might go under water in the next five days.
At 9:00am on Wednesday, the data of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) showed that the flood situation of Kurigram, Gaibandha,
Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Natore, Naogaon, Munshiganj, Manikganj Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Dhaka would deteriorate further in the next 24 hours.
Flood situation may deteriorate further in 15 northern and central districts due to the rise of water level of the major rivers including Padma, Ganges, Jamuna and Brahmaputra, it also said.
However, the flood situation may improve in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
Low-lying areas of Nawabganj, Dohar and Manikganj districts of Dhaka Division have already been submerged by floodwater.
FFWC officials said there was no embankment or infrastructure in the Dhaka's eastern region. So floodwater can easily enter these areas.
The Water Development Board and DWASA have installed five pumps to drain out water but they could not free these areas from floodwater, they said.
About 50 lakh people are living in the city's Goran, Banasshree, Basabo, Aftabnagar, Satarkul and other areas. The water might enter these areas.
According to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, 23 districts will be affected by the flood.
In Kurigram, the Brahmaputra continued to swell while the situation of 200,000 people marooned in the Upazila remained unchanged.
Officials at Bangladesh Water Development Board said the Brahmaputra was flowing 101cm above the danger level at Chilmari point while it was 95cm above danger mark at Nunkhawa point.
The water level was 90cm above the danger mark a Kurigram Bridge Point on Wednesday morning.
Locals said floodwaters entered the villages located in the vicinity of the Brahmaputra and submerged croplands.


