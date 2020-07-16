

Former Navy chief dies of Covid-19

Mohammad Mohaiminul was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital on July 1 after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had also been suffering from kidney ailments for long.

He was the chief of Bangladesh Navy from 1991 to 1995.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at the Naval Headquarters Mosque after Asr prayers. Mohammad Mohaiminul was buried at the Army Graveyard in Banani maintaining proper health directives, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

-UNB

















Former Bangladesh Navy chief retired Rear Admiral Mohammad Mohaiminul Islam died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was 79.Mohammad Mohaiminul was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital on July 1 after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had also been suffering from kidney ailments for long.He was the chief of Bangladesh Navy from 1991 to 1995.His namaz-e-janaza was held at the Naval Headquarters Mosque after Asr prayers. Mohammad Mohaiminul was buried at the Army Graveyard in Banani maintaining proper health directives, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.-UNB