Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
Pathao co-founder Fahim found murdered in his NY apartment

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent 

The decapitated and dismembered body of the self-made millionaire tech entrepreneur has been found in his luxury Manhattan apartment by his heartbroken sister, and cops are now hunting for a professional killer who cut up the 33-year-old's corpse with an electric saw, according to Dailymail.co.uk
The alarm was raised after one of Saleh's siblings became concerned after not hearing from him for a day.
She went to the seventh floor unit to check on her brother only to be met with a horrific sight.
Her brother's body had been cut up with a power saw, which was lying nearby and was still plugged in. The body parts had been sorted into different plastic bags.
Police believe they have surveillance footage of the suspect entering the building and then using the elevator.
Video shows the suspect was wearing gloves, along with a hat and mask covering his face.
The pair shared the elevator ride up to the seventh floor with the door opening directly into Saleh's apartment.
As soon as he walked out into his home, he was seen to fall to the floor after either likely being shot or stunned.
The manner in which the attack took place has led cops to believe the murder was carried out by a professional.
Saleh bought the luxury pad for US$2.25 million last year and was proud of his new home, regularly posting pictures and video from the place on his Instagram.
His LinkedIn profile reveals how Saleh, a former website developer became a venture capitalist and showed him to be the CEO of a motorbike hailing company in Lagos in Nigeria.
The firm, Gokada, recently faced severe setbacks after being banned earlier this year by the Nigerian government. It was forced to lay off around 50 per cent of its staff and pivot from being a ride-sharing service to a delivery courier.
Back in the apartment, police found that Saleh's legs below the knees along with his arms had been removed, with the missing body parts placed into bags.
Surprisingly, there was very little blood. The New York Times said that some effort had been made to clear up evidence.  
Saleh had last been seen on Monday afternoon walking into his building's elevator.
Surveillance footage is also believed to have caught the killer carrying a bag and waiting to enter the elevator with his victim. 'The perp had a suitcase. He was very professional,' one police source told the News.
Sources told The Post that as the pair rode up to the seventh floor apartment together, Saleh appeared puzzled, but no sooner had he stepped into his home, the attack began.










