Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
Visual
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 11
l 33 more die, total to 2,457
l 3,533 newly infected, total 193,590
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,002
l 1,796 newly recovered
World
l Total active cases - 13,495,134
l Total deaths - 582,125
