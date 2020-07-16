Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 1 in 4 found infected in 24 hrs

Infection rate in Bangladesh rises to 25.23 pc; new cases 3,533

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

The daily Covid-19 infection rate in Bangladesh has spiked to 25.23 percent as the country is struggling to control the deadly virus with its major cities and towns, including Dhaka, registering high numbers of cases.
The country's health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the detection of 3,533 new patients after conducting 14,002 tests in the last 24 hours that means one in every four tests was found positive.  
The total number of cases since March 8 has increased to 1,93,590 on the 19th week of the infection. Against the total 9,80,402 tests carried out, 19.75 percent has been confirmed as Covid-19 positive.
During the period, another 33 patients lost their lives to Covid-19, raising the death tally to 2,457 in the country. The mortality rate is now 1.27 percent.  
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.
She mentioned that another 1,696 people have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,05,023. "The recovery rate in the country is now at 54.25
percent."
As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 patients in Dhaka division died from coronavirus.
Among the new deceased, 27 were male and six female patients. "Their age analysis says, one was below 10 years, three were aged between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, 10 between 51 and 60, seven between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two between 81 and 90 years," she said.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid $400 billion deal with China, Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project
Trump reverses decision on foreign students
Vaccination levels falling during pandemic, UN warns
Pay Tk 30 lakh to each fire victim’s family
NHRC fails to protect people’s right to medical care
Dhaka likely to be inundated soon
Former Navy chief dies of Covid-19
Pathao co-founder Fahim found murdered in his NY apartment


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
RMG sector begins to turn around
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft