Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
Agreement With Regent

DGHS says ex-Secy gave verbal order

Former Health Secy denies

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has submitted an explanation against the Health Ministry’s Show cause notice in which he claimed that the agreements with Regent Hospital and JKG
were signed upon verbal order of the former Health Secretary.
DGHS Director General (DG) Prof Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad submitted the explanation at the Health Ministry at 11:45am on Wednesday.
In which he said that the agreement was signed by the oral approval of the then Health Secretary Asadul Islam who is now a Senior Secretary at the Planning Ministry.
However, Asadul Islam told the media that he didn’t give any verbal order. He pointed out that in signing an agreement by the government verbal orders have no value.
When Dr Abul Kalam was asked if he had discussed the matter in person with Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, he replied that he was unable to meet the Minister since he was not present in the office at the time.
The comments came two days after the Ministry asked DGHS DG Prof Abul Kalam to explain his statement that the directorate signed the memorandum of understanding with Regent Hospital on the directives from "the higher authorities of the Ministry".
Recently, a mobile court sealed off the private hospital's Uttara branch on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and illegally charging coronavirus patients for treatment, breaching the agreement.
However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has served a show cause letter to the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to explain the reasons of signing agreement with Regent Hospital, a private clinic without valid documents.
It was also asked to mention details about the recommendation of higher authorities which influenced them to sign the deal with the hospital involved with issuing fake Covid-19 testing reports without testing the samples taken from the patients.


