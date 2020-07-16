Armed forces in frontline of battle against Covid-19





The Armed Forces, born at a crucial moment of the country's 1971 Liberation War, were always in the thick and thin of our national life and now the Forces with its three wings Army, Navy and Air Force are working undauntedly across the country as frontline fighters in aid of the civil administration to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Since their deployment by the government to help the civil administration in late March, the Army, Navy and Air Force men are providing humanitarian assistance often from their share of rations, relief materials, distributing food items to the poor and helpless families including in the Hill Tracts region and remote coastal areas. The troops are also providing primary medical support to the local people. BAF helicopters are carrying Covid-19 patients from different districts complying with the government order to assist the civil administration to fight the disease.

The members of the Combined Military Hospitals (CMH) of all Cantonments including Dhaka CMH are providing medical services and better treatment of the coronavirus infected patients, not only to the members of the Armed Forces but also to civilians.

More than 5,500 army personnel from different Cantonments are now working at field level every day to help the local administration in 62 districts.

Army members are patrolling different areas to support local administration to ensure social distancing and keeping coronavirus suspects confined in home quarantine to fight the further spread of Covid-19. They also launched campaign to raise health awareness to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Army personal are marking signs on the streets to ensure social distancing. The Army personnel are patrolling across the country to enforce social distancing, providing protective equipment - including face masks and hand sanitisers - and creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 infection in the country, adequate measures have been taken by the Bangladesh Army for the treatment of virus infected members of the armed forces.

Members of the Army also arranged '1 Minute Bazar' in various places to help the poor and helpless people during the pandemic.

The poor people of the nearby areas come to the markets and collect necessary items free of cost, maintaining social distancing and other hygiene within one minute.

Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force are also providing health safety items, including masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, to common people. They are also providing PPEs to different hospitals and other authorities.

In line with delivering relief materials, members of the Navy are also raising awareness about Covid-19 and leading activities to spray disinfectants on the streets in capital Dhaka and provide medical assistance in the coastal areas. The Navy contingents have distributed food and relief materials in the coastal areas since the beginning of the Covid-19 infection.

The BAF has been providing humanitarian assistance to distressed people of the society during the coronavirus crisis. They also provide health safety items, including masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, for people across the country.

The BAF is providing support to the local administration in emergency aviation and medical evacuation. Nearly a dozen Covid-19 infected patients including doctors and government officials have been evacuated from different areas by BAF helicopters for emergency treatment.

In this battle against Covid-19 pandemic the Armed Forces personnel are not free of risks and health hazards.

Some 6,205 members of the Armed Forces, both in service and retired, from various organizations under the Armed Forces, tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Of them 78 gave their lives in this battle.

4,675 members of the Armed Forces, have fully recovered. Some 508 members of the Armed Forces were infected last week and two on duty members died. At least 12 members died last week.

Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director at the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate, told the Daily Observer, "Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force troops have been engaged to provide humanitarian services across the country and they would continue to help the civil administration to control the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the sufferings of common people in the wake of the economic fallout of the pandemic."

The chiefs of the three services and the senior officers are not only asking their men to stand beside the people at this critical pandemic period but also inspiring the troops by directly involving themselves with the anti-Covid fight. Gone are the days when the Armed Forces' image was tarnished by some power hungry and disgruntled officers who staged coup and counter coup to capture state power. Now with more professional spirit and commitment our Armed Forces have now turned more patriotic, disciplined and pro-people. As members of UN Peace keeping forces they are earning international laurels for Bangladesh and within the country they regained the confidence of the nation as the sentinel of our sovereignty and independence.



















In this trying time of coronovirus pandemic, the frontline fighters engaged in war against the virus, are cynosure of all eyes. The members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces are among those intrepid warriors helping people to keep the virus at bay. Their actions range from raising awareness of the people in general to give succor to the needy in the days of lockdown and home quarantine.The Armed Forces, born at a crucial moment of the country's 1971 Liberation War, were always in the thick and thin of our national life and now the Forces with its three wings Army, Navy and Air Force are working undauntedly across the country as frontline fighters in aid of the civil administration to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.Since their deployment by the government to help the civil administration in late March, the Army, Navy and Air Force men are providing humanitarian assistance often from their share of rations, relief materials, distributing food items to the poor and helpless families including in the Hill Tracts region and remote coastal areas. The troops are also providing primary medical support to the local people. BAF helicopters are carrying Covid-19 patients from different districts complying with the government order to assist the civil administration to fight the disease.The members of the Combined Military Hospitals (CMH) of all Cantonments including Dhaka CMH are providing medical services and better treatment of the coronavirus infected patients, not only to the members of the Armed Forces but also to civilians.More than 5,500 army personnel from different Cantonments are now working at field level every day to help the local administration in 62 districts.Army members are patrolling different areas to support local administration to ensure social distancing and keeping coronavirus suspects confined in home quarantine to fight the further spread of Covid-19. They also launched campaign to raise health awareness to contain the spread of the pandemic.Army personal are marking signs on the streets to ensure social distancing. The Army personnel are patrolling across the country to enforce social distancing, providing protective equipment - including face masks and hand sanitisers - and creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.Since the beginning of the Covid-19 infection in the country, adequate measures have been taken by the Bangladesh Army for the treatment of virus infected members of the armed forces.Members of the Army also arranged '1 Minute Bazar' in various places to help the poor and helpless people during the pandemic.The poor people of the nearby areas come to the markets and collect necessary items free of cost, maintaining social distancing and other hygiene within one minute.Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force are also providing health safety items, including masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, to common people. They are also providing PPEs to different hospitals and other authorities.In line with delivering relief materials, members of the Navy are also raising awareness about Covid-19 and leading activities to spray disinfectants on the streets in capital Dhaka and provide medical assistance in the coastal areas. The Navy contingents have distributed food and relief materials in the coastal areas since the beginning of the Covid-19 infection.The BAF has been providing humanitarian assistance to distressed people of the society during the coronavirus crisis. They also provide health safety items, including masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, for people across the country.The BAF is providing support to the local administration in emergency aviation and medical evacuation. Nearly a dozen Covid-19 infected patients including doctors and government officials have been evacuated from different areas by BAF helicopters for emergency treatment.In this battle against Covid-19 pandemic the Armed Forces personnel are not free of risks and health hazards.Some 6,205 members of the Armed Forces, both in service and retired, from various organizations under the Armed Forces, tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Of them 78 gave their lives in this battle.4,675 members of the Armed Forces, have fully recovered. Some 508 members of the Armed Forces were infected last week and two on duty members died. At least 12 members died last week.Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director at the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate, told the Daily Observer, "Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force troops have been engaged to provide humanitarian services across the country and they would continue to help the civil administration to control the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the sufferings of common people in the wake of the economic fallout of the pandemic."The chiefs of the three services and the senior officers are not only asking their men to stand beside the people at this critical pandemic period but also inspiring the troops by directly involving themselves with the anti-Covid fight. Gone are the days when the Armed Forces' image was tarnished by some power hungry and disgruntled officers who staged coup and counter coup to capture state power. Now with more professional spirit and commitment our Armed Forces have now turned more patriotic, disciplined and pro-people. As members of UN Peace keeping forces they are earning international laurels for Bangladesh and within the country they regained the confidence of the nation as the sentinel of our sovereignty and independence.